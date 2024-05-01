CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on CX shares. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CX

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,010,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,588 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 701.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,848,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.