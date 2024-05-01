Stem (STEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.23 million. On average, analysts expect Stem to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stem Price Performance

Stem stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Stem has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,609.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 24,142 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $45,145.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 212,910 shares in the company, valued at $398,141.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and have sold 578,097 shares worth $1,291,013. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

