Altice USA (ATUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATUS

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.