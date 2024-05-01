Altice USA (ATUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Altice USA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
