ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 6,850,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,952,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $789,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $940,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

