Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $547.31 million during the quarter.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.