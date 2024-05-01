Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.00

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 7314630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.48 ($0.07).

Metals Exploration Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91. The company has a market cap of £110.63 million, a P/E ratio of 268.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.24.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

