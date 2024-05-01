Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $224.92 million and $979,013.41 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.85 or 0.05036070 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00056148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,459,286 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,079,286 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

