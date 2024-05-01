Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 3.3%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36. 231,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 668,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

