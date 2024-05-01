Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Update

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,876 shares of company stock worth $510,441 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.