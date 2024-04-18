Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,437 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 168,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 119,033 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

CAH opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.02. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.