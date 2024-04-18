Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.19 on Thursday. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $2,964,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

