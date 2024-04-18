Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,827 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $47.05 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.