Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. 130,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,268. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $315,556.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,791.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $315,556.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,791.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

