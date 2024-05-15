Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 33,686 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $47,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American International Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,065,000 after acquiring an additional 290,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

