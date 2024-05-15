Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,793,639 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,793,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,368,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.45% of Revvity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVTY stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVTY shares. UBS Group downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

