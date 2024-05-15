Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,183 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,183 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $41,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. 2,325,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

