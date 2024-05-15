Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $169,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,985. The company has a market capitalization of $154.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.87.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.