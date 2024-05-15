Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $179.19 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,681,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $179,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,048,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,634,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

