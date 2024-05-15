Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $45,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of ADM traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,113. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

