Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,108 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $45,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded up $7.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $958.15. The company had a trading volume of 270,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $641.95 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $974.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $895.86.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

