Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Moody’s worth $195,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO stock traded up $7.80 on Wednesday, hitting $409.90. 806,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,373. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $414.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

