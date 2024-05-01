Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 139,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,390. The company has a market capitalization of $838.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 273,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

