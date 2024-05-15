Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 13.3 %

ARQT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,989,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

