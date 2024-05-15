Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $46.79 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $46,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $134.11. 2,011,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.28.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

