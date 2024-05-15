Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.60.

DE stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.02. 1,853,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,853. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.41 and its 200-day moving average is $385.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

