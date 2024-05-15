Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $164,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. HSBC upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,349. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.64 on Wednesday, reaching $194.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $196.08.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

