Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $49.00

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

In related news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 828.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.