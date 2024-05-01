Orchid (OXT) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.92 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $88.13 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,032.45 or 1.00089450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012788 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09581776 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,383,483.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.