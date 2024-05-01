CyberConnect Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $169.05 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for about $7.95 or 0.00013958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $169.05 million and approximately $25.67 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,254,744 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 21,254,743.67843472 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 8.27338131 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $24,702,459.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

