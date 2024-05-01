Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNSA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $22.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,109 shares of company stock worth $709,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

