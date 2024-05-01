Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ARLP. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

