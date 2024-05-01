Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

SWKS opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

