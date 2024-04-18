4,524 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Veralto by 2,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Down 0.4 %

Veralto stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

