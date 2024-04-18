Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

