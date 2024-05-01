Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 123,274 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 223,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,383,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,089. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

