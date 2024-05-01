UBS Group Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $71.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.94. 8,771,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,491,178. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

