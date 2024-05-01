Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,179,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,259,571 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 176,778 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

