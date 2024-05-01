Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 214.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

GTHX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 399,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,681. The company has a market cap of $199.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.45. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.00.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

