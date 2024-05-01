Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. 910,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,802. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.