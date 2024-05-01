Roth Mkm Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $135.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.07. The stock had a trading volume of 476,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,358. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,114,335. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after acquiring an additional 386,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after acquiring an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

