300 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $186.86 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.47 and its 200-day moving average is $200.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

