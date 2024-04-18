Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of TRV opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

