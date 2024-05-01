Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 189,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,119. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $52.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 152.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,552 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $2,441,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

