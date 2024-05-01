3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $100.00 at UBS Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 78.8% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.