F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.520-12.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. F5 also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.52-$12.75 EPS.

F5 Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,118. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 1 year low of $129.93 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.82.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F5

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.