Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after buying an additional 228,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after buying an additional 50,303 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 478,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,972,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 622,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

