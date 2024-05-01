Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 19,638 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 683,926 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 376,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,036. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

