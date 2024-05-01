Wingstop’s (WING) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $13.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.76. 569,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,251. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.44, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.20. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $396.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

