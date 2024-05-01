Oder Investment Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.6% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. 132,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,771. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.