Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5 million-$51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.0 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

LTRX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 221,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,026. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Brace bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

